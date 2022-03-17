Holy Redeemer Making a Royal Run to PIAA Class 3A Semifinals

Royals Will Face Devon Prep in PIAA Class 3A Semifinals on Friday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Nine, local high school basketball teams will play in state semifinal games. That includes the Holy Redeemer boys basketball team.

The Royals took down the Mighty Elephants from Math, Civics and Sciences Charter School in the PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinals Wednesday night. Redeemer held off a late rally and held on for a 56-48 win.

This is a team we had ranked first in our first edition of the Super 16 Countdown back in January. They're proving why they have the talent to go where they've never gone before: Hershey. Now? They're just one win away.

"It's great," Holy Redeemer Boys Basketball Coach Paul Guido said. "It's something that we talked about with our guys and I don't think anybody from our school's ever been there yet. So, that was something that I think they were motivated to kind of get into some uncharted waters and go someplace where our program hasn't ever been yet. It's an awesome opportunity, great experience for these guys."