Holy Redeemer junior sprinter Karissa Spade is missing the track meets and her friends

WILKES-BARRE, Luzerne County — Karissa Spade walks to the cinder track at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. She is there to train for her spring sport-track and field, but there is no team, no coach and right now no season for this sprinter from Holy Redeemer.

"It's been pretty hard like everyone said. I feel bad for the seniors, but I feel really bad for the juniors because this year was supposed to be our year to look at colleges and get colleges to look at us, but we have to wait our senior year. So it's been pretty hard," said Karissa.

A two-sport athlete Karissa is coming off a sophomore season in track where she made it to states in the 100, finished 4th in the 200 and took home a team silver in the 4x400. The Royals basketball team this past winter went (21-7) finished as district runner-up and lost in the 2nd round of states.

"I was really looking forward to it. I had so much fun last year. I was looking forward to the runs and the wins and having fun with the team but it let me down because of this Corona virus stuff," added Karissa.

Karissa was part of three gold medals at districts last year-two individual in the 100 and 200 and another gold in the 4 x 400.

"How much are you missing your friends? A lot..A lot..Do you think that this is going to get behind us and maybe you will be able to compete in the spring? Oh. yes! I am praying everyday that we can comeback," added Karissa.