Reinforcements Arrive for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Riley Barber, Phil Varano Ready to Join Penguins After Trade Deadline

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are grasping for those final playoff spots in the Atlantic Division, but reinforcements are on the way with veteran Forwards Phil Varano and Riley Barber coming over from the Montreal organization.

Varano has Hershey roots, and is a former AHL MVP, while Barber carved a career with the Phantoms.

It will be good seeing these guys wearing home sweaters beginning tomorrow night, at home, versus Providence.

"Obviously, it causes an impact calling all of your stuff up and making sure you get on the team on the road, but the guys here have made it really easy transition and the coaching staff made it really easy, too," new Penguin Riley Barber said.