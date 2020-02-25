Reinforcements Arrive for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are grasping for those final playoff spots in the Atlantic Division, but reinforcements are on the way with veteran Forwards Phil Varano and Riley Barber coming over from the Montreal organization.
Varano has Hershey roots, and is a former AHL MVP, while Barber carved a career with the Phantoms.
It will be good seeing these guys wearing home sweaters beginning tomorrow night, at home, versus Providence.
"Obviously, it causes an impact calling all of your stuff up and making sure you get on the team on the road, but the guys here have made it really easy transition and the coaching staff made it really easy, too," new Penguin Riley Barber said.
"It's nice not chasing them around," Kevin Czuczman added. "It felt like the last three years, it's been both those guys like every weekend, it's Hershey or Lehigh, one of those two. He did give a boost, I'm not going to lie. It gives a boost to the dressing room. Everyone's playing with a little more swagger now and that's kind of what the deadline does. It gives a boost when you need it, and we did a good job with that."