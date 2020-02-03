West Scranton Invading PIAA State Tournament

Lady Invaders Emotional After District Championship

The fields are set. With the district champions crowned, 59 local high school basketball teams will play for a state title this year.

That includes the West Scranton girls team. After losing twice to Abington Heights in the regular season, the Lady Invaders beat the Lady Comets in the District II Class 5A Championship over the weekend.

They now advance to play Spring Grove in the first round of states. This was an emotional win for the Lady Invaders - one of the best scenes of the weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena.

"Breathtaking," West Scranton senior Tatum Repshis explained. "This is a moment I'm never going to get back. I'm always going to remember it for the rest of my life. Our team is going to be on the gym wall forever, for as long as West Scranton stands and I'm so proud of me and my team. The last time our team was here was 2011. We worked so hard to get to this moment. This was our goal. Abington (Heights) beat us twice in the beginning of the season and we weren't letting it happen a third time because we knew that we were going to come together this game and it was going to happen."