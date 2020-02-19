The Knauss Family Tradition Of Basketball Continues At Northumberland Christian

Aaron Knauss has over 2,000 points in his career with the Warriors

The history of basketball for the Knauss family here at Northumberland christian is filled with greatness. Currently Aaron is a senior for the Warriors recently going over 2,000 career points.

Then there's his dad Josh, his grandfather roger and Uncle Ben the Knauss family hoops tree is tathered with talent.

"My dad is a shooter so I have been watching him shoot 3's since I was little. So I definitely shoot 3's, but another part of my game that I have been working on a lot is passing because a good assist feels really good," said Aaron.

Aaron is leading the Warriors at (19-4) into the PIAA District IV "A" playoffs for the first time in school history. Usually at this point of the season (Norry)Northumberland Christian is playing in Ohio at the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament, but with the expansion of playoff teams in the PIAA the school decided to stay at home and use their upgraded facilities.

"The school is small but I like it, because it's like a family aspect so I know everybody and everybody knows me and we are pretty close. So even is sports in school we are all friends and I think that it helps because it brings teammates together especially because we trust each other, and we are close friends we've been that way for a long time," again said Aaron.

"It's different here. It's a very small school, but what I love is that's it not just about the development of basketball skill but it's about the development of the whole person," said Jeremiah.

Aaron gets a lot of basketball instruction with a Bucknell flavor. His head coach once played for the bison under Pat Flannery and his travel coach Kathy Fedoraka coached the Bucknell women years ago.

"Oh! A lot! Between him and Coach Fed I get a whole lot of Bucknell. But I like it. I have been going to Bucknell games since I was little," added Aaron.

"I have been privileged to be able to work with Aaron. He is an incredibly talented young man. If you look up the point banners in the rafters his dad and his uncle are both up there. They are very close. He has taken a lot of pride in surpassing their scoring marks, again said Jeremiah.