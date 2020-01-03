Local Wrestlers Ready for PIAA Championships

Top Wrestlers Advance After the PIAA Northeast Regional Tournament in Williamsport

The PIAA Championship fields are set, as the best wrestlers in the state are ready to head to Hershey.

Hard work and talent payed off with titles at yesterday's Northeast Regional Tournament in Williamsport.

It's all for this - a giant, state-wide tournament, at the Giant Center.

"It was a good tournament and I wrestled really good today and just wanted to prove that last week wasn't my best self and I think I did that," Troy senior Sheldon Seymour said. "I just stuck to my game plan this week. I didn't really have a game plan coming into last week and it was a big part to coach. He helped me all of this week and we had a good game plan coming in and it payed off."

"Definitely. I felt good," David Evans, a Tunkhannock senior, said. "We've got new coaches this year and showed new techniques, new conditioning. I feel good. I feel like the peak of my performance right now. So I just want to say thank you to everybody who's helped me."

"It feels great," Montoursville junior Cael Crebs added. "It's just one more thing off the bucket list. One more step up the ladder."