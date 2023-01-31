x
HS Football

Super 16 Dream Team Showcase

32 of the Top HS football players from northeastern and central Pennsylvania are named to the Dream Team.

WNEP-TV is proud to present the Super 16 Dream Team Showcase.  The one-hour Sunday prime-time presentation airs Sunday, February 5th at 7pm on WNEP-TV.

Student Athletes from all across our coverage area are represented on this year's team.

Meet the players, along with the Offensive, Defensive, and Overall Player of the Year.  We'll name a Scholar-Athlete and award them with a scholarship from WNEP-TV.

Check back here after the special airs for a look at the features on the players!

The 19th Super 16 Dream Team Showcase is sponsored by:  the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

