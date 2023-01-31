x
HS Football

Super 16 Dream Team 2023

32 of the top high school football players from northeastern and central Pennsylvania are named to the Super 16 Dream Team.

MOOSIC, Pa. — WNEP-TV is proud to present the Super 16 Dream Team Showcase.  The one-hour Sunday prime-time presentation airs Sunday, February 5th at 7pm on WNEP and streaming on WNEP+ on Roku and FireTV.

Student-athletes from all across our coverage area are represented on this year's team.

Meet the players, along with the Offensive, Defensive, and Overall Player of the Year.  We'll name a Scholar-Athlete and award them with a scholarship from WNEP.

Check back here after the special airs for a look at the features on the players!

The 19th Super 16 Dream Team Showcase is sponsored by: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

