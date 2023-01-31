Super 16 Dream Team 2023

32 of the top high school football players from northeastern and central Pennsylvania are named to the Super 16 Dream Team.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOOSIC, Pa. — WNEP-TV is proud to present the Super 16 Dream Team Showcase. The one-hour Sunday prime-time presentation airs Sunday, February 5th at 7pm on WNEP and streaming on WNEP+ on Roku and FireTV.

Student-athletes from all across our coverage area are represented on this year's team.

Meet the players, along with the Offensive, Defensive, and Overall Player of the Year. We'll name a Scholar-Athlete and award them with a scholarship from WNEP.

Check back here after the special airs for a look at the features on the players!