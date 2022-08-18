x
HS Football

Super 16 Countdown: Top high school football teams of 2022

See where your favorite team stacks up this season.
Credit: WNEP
Super 16 Countdown

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Check back each Monday night throughout the season to see the latest Super 16 rankings.

Newswatch 16 Sports, ScoreStream and YOU are teaming up once again this football season!

Share live score updates, photos, videos and more!  Cheer for your team, chat with other fans and now you can share photos and videos from the game with the free ScoreStream app.

2022 Super 16 Football Rankings:

1. TBA (0-0) 

2. TBA (0-0) 

3. TBA (0-0) 

4. TBA (0-0) 

5. TBA (0-0)    

6. TBA (0-0)  

7. TBA (0-0) 

8. TBA (0-0) 

9. TBA (0-0) 

10. TBA (0-0) 

11. TBA (0-0) 

12. TBA (0-0) 

13. Loyalsock (0-0) 

14. Dallas (0-0)  

15. Hazleton (0-0) 

16. East Stroudsburg South (0-0) 

