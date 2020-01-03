Hazleton Area Taking Momentum into State Tournament

Lady Cougars Face Owen J. Roberts in First Round After a District Three-Peat

The state basketball brackets are set. 59 local teams will play for a state title this year: 29 boys teams and 30 girls teams. One of those girls teams is Hazleton Area.

The Lady Cougars hoisted their third straight district championship trophy this week, but the celebration is short-lived. They face Owen J. Roberts in the first round of states Friday at 7:30 PM, in Berwick.

"The key is to get back in the gym and start working hard," Hazleton Area senior guard Marissa Trivelpiece said. "This is awesome, the District title, but obviously now you've gotta focus on the next thing, the state tournament and hoping you can make a run in it."