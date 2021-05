Hazleton Area remained perfect with a 10-0 six inning win over Wyoming Valley West in HS baseball.

AND THERE'S RUSS CANZLER

-BRYCE MOLINARO ONLY A JUNIOR HITS A 2 RUN HOMERUN TO RIGHT FIELD IN THE T 2ND INNING

THE ST. JOHN'S COMMIT MAKES IT 3-0 COUGARS

-THEN PITCHER MATT SHA-MANNY B 3RD IN A JAM WITH TWO ON GETS THE STRIKEOUT...NO

DAMAGE DONE...MATT THE SENIOR COMMITTED TO MILLERSVILLE

-THEN T 5TH NICK BIASI WITH 2 ON HITS THIS 3 RUN HOMERUN ONTO THE STREET IN RIGHT MAKING