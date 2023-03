The Lady Bucks win back-to-back District Championships against the Lady Royals at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dunmore and Holy Redeemer hooking up the first game of the day for the District 2 "AAA" title tilt.

The Lady Bucks celebrate the championship with the 50-30 win over Holy Redeemer.