District II Basketball Ready to Take Over Mohegan Sun Arena

There are 11 District Two Basketball Championship games at Mohegan Sun Arena this week.
Dallas, Holy Redeemer, and Scranton Prep still have an opportunity to capture District Titles in girls and boys basketball.
"Hats off to District Two for continuing to support this event," Scranton Prep Boys Basketball Coach Andrew Kettel said. "I think it's terrific. I've been fortunate to have been here before, so I know what to expect. A lot of our guys don't cause they're a little younger, but it's just a great day for area basketball and just it should be a great weekend."
The Cavaliers will play Valley View in the District II Class "AAAA" Championship.
"I think it's going to be a great basketball game. We had two battles with them this year, every year Prep and Valley View brings out the best in both teams. A lot of respect for Coach Kurpis and his gang and I know they have respect for us as well, so it should be a great game."