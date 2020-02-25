District II Basketball Ready to Take Over Mohegan Sun Arena

Scranton Prep Boys Basketball Coach Andrew Kettel on the Connection Between the Arena and Local High School Basketball

There are 11 District Two Basketball Championship games at Mohegan Sun Arena this week.

Dallas, Holy Redeemer, and Scranton Prep still have an opportunity to capture District Titles in girls and boys basketball.

"Hats off to District Two for continuing to support this event," Scranton Prep Boys Basketball Coach Andrew Kettel said. "I think it's terrific. I've been fortunate to have been here before, so I know what to expect. A lot of our guys don't cause they're a little younger, but it's just a great day for area basketball and just it should be a great weekend."

The Cavaliers will play Valley View in the District II Class "AAAA" Championship.