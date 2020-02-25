Dallas Ready for Wallenpaupack at the Arena

Only a cherished few can imagine playing a championship game at an arena that holds seven thousand fans, but, that will be the case Thursday through Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena with 11 games for the District II championships.
The Dallas boys basketball team will face Wallenpaupck in the District II Class "AAAAA" Title on Friday.
"It's a great feeling, obviously," Dallas senior forward Luke Delgaudio said. "We haven't been here since like our Sophomore year. So, we are just happy with we were able to rebuild and get back to this point."
As for playing in the arena?
"Last time when we actually played here, I got some minutes at the end of the game and I loved every moment of it. So, hopefully it will be exactly the same, same rims, keep our guards shooting like they did against Abington Heights. That would be awesome."