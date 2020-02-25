Dallas Ready for Wallenpaupack at the Arena

The Dallas Boys Basketball Team is Paired Against the Buckhorns in the District II Class "AAAAA" Title

Only a cherished few can imagine playing a championship game at an arena that holds seven thousand fans, but, that will be the case Thursday through Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena with 11 games for the District II championships.

The Dallas boys basketball team will face Wallenpaupck in the District II Class "AAAAA" Title on Friday.

"It's a great feeling, obviously," Dallas senior forward Luke Delgaudio said. "We haven't been here since like our Sophomore year. So, we are just happy with we were able to rebuild and get back to this point."

As for playing in the arena?