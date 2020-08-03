Dallas Girls Top Shamokin for Historic State Victory

Dallas' 58-32 Win Over Shamokin Marks First State Win Since 2004

Lauren Charlton scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Dallas girls basketball team beat Shamokin 58-32 in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A Girls Basketball Tournament. The win marks the first in the state tournament for Dallas since 2004.

"We felt like we were pretty prepared for the game," Dallas Head Coach Kelly Johnson said. "We wanted to get the ball out and up in transition. We wanted to move the ball on offense to look for the best opportunities possible."