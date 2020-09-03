Challenging Schedule Helping Holy Redeemer Girls in March

The Holy Redeemer girls basketball team played a challenging non-conference schedule in the regular season - a schedule the Lady Royals believe is helping them during crunch time in the state tournament.
Holy Redeemer defeated Bloomsburg in the first round of the state tournament on Friday.
"Great feeling for us," Holy Redeemer Girls Basketball Coach John Jezorwksi said. "Great opportunity for our girls to get to a second round of state games and I think they believe now. We have that excitement in our step again. After that Dunmore game, was tough for us, but playing the way we did against a good team like this makes us much happier and gets us ready to go to the second round of states. We played a really hard schedule in early December and that gets us ready for games like this. We're ready to go against good competition and we're just believing in each other and we have a good chance."
"It gives us a lot of confidence," senior Sam Yencha added. "It really taught us how to compete and not to get down on ourselves if we're down in a game because we've been down in games before and we've come back and won."
The Holy Redeemer girls will face Imhotep Charter in the second round. That game is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:00 PM at Martz Hall.