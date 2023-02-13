What high school student athletes should expect during the college recruiting process

High school student athletes looking to play at the next level should be strong in the classroom and seek realistic options for their level of play.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It takes hard work, dedication and only one college or university to fall in love with the athletic talent you bring to the table.

The college recruiting process is one multiple families go through if their child hopes to play at the next level.

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) coaches could love your film, but nothing really matters if you don't have the grades to go with it. Harrisburg native Rick Wire, president of Dynamite Sports, is a professional recruiting expert and says grades come first and foremost in recruiting.

"Kids don’t understand that how many touchdowns or field goals or soccer goals don't matter if kids don’t have the academics," said Wire "They might get recruited, but they aren’t going to get the offers from colleges they thought. I’ve met so many kids that ended up with no offers, and they were some of the best athletes and got nothing because they couldn’t get admitted in the schools."

Only 1% of all student athletes receive a full ride to the college of their choice. Being realistic about the level that fits you is a big part of the process. Most student athletes want to go Division I, but the reality is most will go Division II and lower.

"Obviously there has to be some reality to it; that is the key piece," said Manheim Township football coach and NCAA liaison Mark Evans. "If you have a dream and you have a goal and a desire, then it's my job to help facilitate that while maintaining some reality to it as well. That part factors into parents and all athletes alike."

The NCAA allows an unlimited number of unofficial visits. Going to check out a practice can give a good sense of where you stack up.

"When you go on a visit, I want you to go see a practice. If your son or daughter plays volleyball or basketball, as these kids come off the court I want you to shake their hands," said Wire. "If you are getting a neck cramp looking at them that is a sign from above that your kid is never going to play Division I anything unless they grow 18 inches over the next two or three years."