$15 Million Dollar Muncy Athletic Center Up And Running In Lycoming County

Media Center, weight room, locker rooms, classrooms, basketball court and wrestling room inside the athletic center

MUNCY, Pa. — Muncy athletics is moving up in the Mid-Penn Conference. The newly completed gymnasium building connected to the Muncy Senior High-School is up and running in Lycoming County. The basketball team is practicing there, and the wrestling team no longer has to roll out the mats in the old gymnasium.

"That is great for us. We're used to years in the past where we had to roll out all the mats before practice, and roll them up after practice. As you can see the facility is great state-of-the-art .You can just go down one flight of steps to a great weight room and things that we didn't have before. We used to practice at the elementary school so it doesn't get much better than this facility," said Brian Vollman.

The old gym built in 1959 only accommodated 475 fans making it one the smallest in the county. Now Athletic Director Curt Chilson can get twice that amount into the new facility.

The entire process of building this project took approximately two years at a cost of $15 million dollars. Not only does it include this wrestling room it includes a library, media center, locker rooms downstairs and there are classrooms in this building.

"It's definitely a nice gymnasium a lot more room, more space, more bleachers and people can come. it's just nice all around," said Bryce Vollman.

"They ask what are wrestling room is like? I say that is really nice and big and we have our own weight room and it's nice. We have a good gym," said Scott Johnson.

"Way back when when this first started there we're several different building levels and options as to what they we're going to do, and they made the right choice and kept the size of the room for us big and it turned out great, " again said Brian.

It was 1982 when the Muncy school board considered building a new gym. 38 years later that dream has become a reality. They plan to dedicate the wrestling room this spring to Hall of Famer Earl Poust.