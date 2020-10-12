Lewisburg Boy's Soccer Team Claims 4th State Title In School History And Scores 154 Goals This Season Going (22-0)

Lewisburg with their 3rd state title in boy's soccer in the last 6 years

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg boy's "AA" soccer championship for 2020 was the 4th in school history and 3rd title in the last 6 seasons. Players like Joey Bhangdia and Logan Cho paved the way back in 2015 and 2016 putting the Green Dragons on the map as a state power. The next class of players followed up. Ben Liscum, Anthony Bhangdia and Jack Dieffenderfer combined to score 100 of the teams 154 goals this season.

"Through our four years for our class this has been very special. We have had three district championships and only a hand-full of losses, and three trips to the state semifinals and beyond. And we had lost twice in the state semifinals before the state championship, and I think that helped us prepare for this. And we have been there and done that and had the experience in those games and those big games. And this year it helped us come out on top in those big games," said Ben.

"We played every game like it was our last and we played our hearts out until the last minute. And we knew that every game could be the last game that we play with this specific team, and we knew that we had to go out with a bang," said Anthony.

Going (22-0) and finishing as the "AA" state champ both Anthony and Ben tell me that they could compete with any team in Pennsylvania. And on a national level they are probably one of the best teams in the country.

"I think that we would of competed with many of the state champions in the country and we even might of competed with Seneca Valley the "4A" champs in Pennsylvania, but yes I definitely think that we we're a top team not only in PA but in the country this year," again said Anthony.

Liscum heads to Happy Valley to pursue a Finance degree and play for the Penn State Men's Soccer team, while Bhangdia goes north to Boston and Division III Tufts University to study Pre-Med. Scoring goals and life goals the focus.

"I am really excited about it. It's been a dream for a while now. I think that this year I was really focused on winning a state championship at Lewisburg. Now that I have achieved that I can now focus a lot of my attention at the collegiate level," again said Ben.

"Being the youngest it also helps because my parents, my brothers and my sister can help me decide and choose where I wanted to go. I think that Tufts is going to be a great place for me," added Anthony.