Lackawanna Trail Wins First Dual Wrestling Match Of The Season 59-9 Over The Wildcats

Trail brings back 3 returning District II "AA" Champions from 2020

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — Lackawanna Trail handled Western Wayne 59-9 in their first dual wrestling match of the year. Their three returning district champions dominated the middle weights. Ethan Lee and Deegan Ross are sophomores. Michael Bluhm is the junior at 145.

"We are really happy that we got to get one match in. Really I would of liked to have a few more in, but it is kind of tough with the things that are going on. So things are not the best. If we could of started the year off like last year and we didn't have the COVID-19 problem it is just hard to say what these guys would do because it is tough without being able to practice and not having matches," said Keith.

Last year the Lions had a great run in the District II team dual tournament making it to the championship, but eventually losing to Tunkhannock. But with this year's team dual tournament after individuals they are not sure how many guys are going to be left when that team tournament rolls around.

"Yeah I am not really getting my hopes up. I am just taking it week-by-week letting things just take it's path," said Dalton.

"It was fantastic you know. It gives us a pretty good feeling coming out there especially after not wresting so long and not having a season. It's good at least that we got one in so far and hopefully we will see what we get," said Michael.

Practices at Trail are different. Kids stay in pods of four. Masks are worn and constant sanitizing. Coach Youtz in his 34th season in the sport proceeds on a week to week basis.

Luke Kemerer showed great strength to earn a win in the final seconds.



"We have a great group of kids. We are going to be tough if we can get some more matches in," again said Keith.

"It was a great year. I wasn't really surprised that we we're going to do that good. I have been working with these guys for a while so I know what we are worth and what we are capable of. This year we are looking to do just as good if not better," again said Dalton.