Josh Kleha Coaches Athletes At Coal Region Sports Using The Speed Killz Performance Training

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Damon Dowkus from Mount Carmel trains at Coal Region Sports all year long. His primary focus now to get ready for the high-school baseball season this spring.

"I am going to play the outfield so I train on getting just quick bursts of speed and quick reactions with footwork stuff like that," said Damon.

Athletes are here in Mount Carmel with certified speed and agility coach Josh Kleha. He has run this program now for 2 years for all athletes.

"A lot of the stuff that is going on now is some build up to prep in order for the spring to come once baseball ends and football hits. Once we get into the spring months we have a nice sand pit out back so I transition from the turf outdoor to sand," said Josh.

"I just work on my footwork and explosiveness and since I play on the line you know that I can just get faster. That would help me beat my opponent to the ball," said Steven.

"You know coming in with football and all the sports that he focuses on it's about your speed and agility and those quick movements. He says you know you can be strong but if you can't catch the guy what is the point of being strong," said Julien.

Josh was on that Mount Carmel team in '99 with Coach Whitey Williams then in 2000 a state champion under Coach Mike Brennan four years at Susquehanna with Coach Steve Briggs. Now he just wants to give back to these kids and show them how to train.

"Team captain my senior year 2nd All-MAC and I played behind a stud in Mark Bartosic who had a tryout with the Eagles so this just gives me a little bit of a nudge to kind of do my thing," again said Josh.

An English Arts teacher at the Central Susquehanna Unit-Kleha tried coaching but wanted to be closer to home in Kulpmont with his family. This new role works better with his schedule and gives him more one-on-one time with the athletes.

"My buddy Ken Pazolli reached out to me because he knew that I wanted to be in coaching, but like I said earlier being so far away was tough but now I am within a two minute drive of my home. He was like you would be perfect for this. Speed and agility and working with the area athletes and Coal Region Sports I mean look at this place," again said Josh.