Danville Goes On The Road And Loses 44-14 To Wyomissing

Ironmen lose to Wyomissing on the road in the "3A" Eastern final

WYOMISSING, Pa. — IRONMEN OF DANVILLE ON THE ROAD TAKING ON WYOMISSING

THE SPARTANS SCORE FIRST IN THE FIRST...THE 6 YARD TOUCHDOWN FOR JORDAN AUMAN AND WYOMISSING LEADS 7-0

IN THE 2ND QTR SPARTANS WITH ANOTHER BIG DRIVE CAPPED OFF BY THIS TOUCHDOWN RUN FROM JASON GARTNER AND IT'S 14-0

DANVILLE STRIKES...QUARTERBACK KJ RILEY UP TOP 79 YARDS TO CARSON PERSING AND IT'S 14-7