Southern Columbia Defeats Bishop McDevitt 42-14 And Heads To Hershey For The State Title Game

Tigers defeat Bishop McDevitt 42-14 in the "2A" Eastern Final on Saturday at Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — NOW TO SOUTHERN COLUMBIA TAKING ON BISHOP MCDEVITT.

FIRST QUARTER BISHOP MCDEVITT ON THE MOVE,

QUARTERBACK NICK SANTO WITH A NICE 7 YARD PASS TO EMMANUEL SIAH, TOUCHDOWN. AND IT'S 6 TO 0, MCDEVITT.

SOUTHERN STRIKES BACK, IT'S RUNNING BACK GAVIN GARCIA UP THE MIDDLE AND GOODBYE. 53-YARD TOUCHDOWN, SOUTHERN LEADS 7 TO 6.

NEXT POSSESSION, GARCIA UP THE MIDDLE AGAIN, SPIN MOVE IN THE MIDDLE, THIS ONE GOES FOR 62 YARDS. 14 TO 6.

THEN IN THE THIRD QUARTER, SOUTHERN PUTS THE GAME AWAY.

QUARTERBACK LIAM KLEBON WITH THIS LONG PASS TO NICK SEOSKIE HE BREAKS A TACKLE AND GOES THE REST OF THE WAY, 70 YARDS.

TOUCHDOWN AND SOUTHERN COLUMBIA IS ONTO ANOTHER STATE FINAL, 42 TO 14.