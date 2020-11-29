Coach Roth Talks About His Relationship With Coach Curry

HERSHEY, Pa. — Jim Roth earned career win #456 on Saturday in Hershey when his Southern Columbia Tigers defeated the Wilmington Greyhounds 42-14 in the PIAA "2A" State Championship Football Game. Roth passes the late George Curry from Berwick who finished his coaching career with 455 wins. Roth spoke about his relationship with Coach Curry over the years when they would talk or meet at a game or scrimmage or at summer camps.