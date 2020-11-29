Southern Columbia Wins 11th State Football Championship

HERSHEY, Pa. — Almost a perfect day for weather for the "2A ' final here at Hersheypark stadium. It is sunny and temperatures in the 50's, but there is a slight breeze coming off the hill that may affect the passing game and some of the plays on special teams.
1st quarter 4:00 minutes left and off the Liam Klebon screen pass. It's Gavin Garcia he does the rest and goes to the middle of the field and at the 25 makes a cut and then gets a few blocks and scores on the 65 yard touchdown. It's 14-0 Southern Columbia.
2nd quarter pinned inside their own 15 it's Garcia again and getting blocking help from his teammates he is able to slip away on the outside and a race to the end zone Garcia runs 89 yards for the score 21-7 Southern leads at the half.
3rd quarter the Greyhounds of Wilmington score it's Caelan Bender the 18 yard touchdown pass and hook-up with Mason Reed. It's 21-14.
Southern doesn't waste anytime. Garcia again this time he goes 76 yards and some breathing room at 28-14. #5 making some moves and showing that he'sgot speed tip-toes in for 6.
Finally LIam Klebon to Jake Davis ah a perfect pass and catch 79 yards on the score.
The Tigers win it 42-14 winning the "2A" state title. They capture their 11th state championship in school history and give Coach Roth a bath and career win #456 passing legendary coach George Curry from Berwick now #1 all-time is Coach Roth in PA football history.
"And I can't say enough about this senior group, and just this group and this team as a whole after last year. To perform the way that they did, and work to get back to play at this level is amazing. And you know when I look back on all the titles-this one will be special for that reason after you lose 5 Division I players," said Jim.
"Unbelievable! What a great coach. He is one of the greatest to do it. And behind him Coach Mills and Coach Johnston and all the coaches that help him. I wouldn't want any other coaching staff. They are the best in the state," said Wade.
"To come back here and win this thing...unbelievable!!!..Great job," again said Coach Roth.
Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Hershey