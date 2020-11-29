Southern Columbia Wins 11th State Football Championship

Tigers defeat the Greyhounds 42-14 on Saturday to win the PIAA "2A" State Football Championship

HERSHEY, Pa. — Almost a perfect day for weather for the "2A ' final here at Hersheypark stadium. It is sunny and temperatures in the 50's, but there is a slight breeze coming off the hill that may affect the passing game and some of the plays on special teams.

1st quarter 4:00 minutes left and off the Liam Klebon screen pass. It's Gavin Garcia he does the rest and goes to the middle of the field and at the 25 makes a cut and then gets a few blocks and scores on the 65 yard touchdown. It's 14-0 Southern Columbia.

2nd quarter pinned inside their own 15 it's Garcia again and getting blocking help from his teammates he is able to slip away on the outside and a race to the end zone Garcia runs 89 yards for the score 21-7 Southern leads at the half.

3rd quarter the Greyhounds of Wilmington score it's Caelan Bender the 18 yard touchdown pass and hook-up with Mason Reed. It's 21-14.

Southern doesn't waste anytime. Garcia again this time he goes 76 yards and some breathing room at 28-14. #5 making some moves and showing that he'sgot speed tip-toes in for 6.

Finally LIam Klebon to Jake Davis ah a perfect pass and catch 79 yards on the score.

The Tigers win it 42-14 winning the "2A" state title. They capture their 11th state championship in school history and give Coach Roth a bath and career win #456 passing legendary coach George Curry from Berwick now #1 all-time is Coach Roth in PA football history.

"And I can't say enough about this senior group, and just this group and this team as a whole after last year. To perform the way that they did, and work to get back to play at this level is amazing. And you know when I look back on all the titles-this one will be special for that reason after you lose 5 Division I players," said Jim.

"Unbelievable! What a great coach. He is one of the greatest to do it. And behind him Coach Mills and Coach Johnston and all the coaches that help him. I wouldn't want any other coaching staff. They are the best in the state," said Wade.

"To come back here and win this thing...unbelievable!!!..Great job," again said Coach Roth.