Scranton Prep Boy's Basketball Team With An Impressive Victory Over Dunmore On Saturday Afternoon

DUNMORE, Pa. — Scranton Prep took a 37-24 halftime lead into the locker room on Saturday at Dunmore and went on for the 65-35 victory over the Bucks. This was a Lackawanna League cross-over game between Division I and Division III. The Cavaliers are in Division I with Scranton, West Scranton, Abington Heights and Valley View while the Dunmore is in Division III with Carbondale, Holy Cross, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Old Forge and Riverside. On Friday night Abington Heights defeated Scranton while West Scranton lost to North Pocono 44-38. The Trojans compete in Divsion II with Delaware Valley, Wallenpaupack, Western Wayne and Honesdale. Fans we're not allowed to be at the game between Dunmore and Scranton Prep but the game was streamed live for everyone to see.