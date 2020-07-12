Watkins Diving Into Her Junior Season At West Scranton With High Hopes

Watkins won the District II Diving Championships back in February with 399 points for 1st place

SCRANTON, Pa. — A gain of 42 points in one season in diving is what West Scranton junior Victoria Watkins achieved at the District II Championships in February scoring 357 points her freshman year. Watkins then netted 399 a year later as a sophomore. Now the reigning champion is focused on scoring in the 400's.

"I am working on putting in my inward 1 1/2 in the pike position, and I am also working on the forward 2 1/2. Now we are getting back into it and I am really excited for the season," said Victoria.

"The girl is a competitor. It doesn't matter the environment home, away or who we are supposed to swim against. She is not intimidated. Sometimes things don't go as planned and Vic bounces back. She is as strong and athletic physically and mentally she is probably even tougher," said Mark Loretti.

As an 8th grader Victoria picked up diving. She hasn't looked back.

"I never really had the interest of diving because I did All-Star Cheerleading and my Mom was always the one that pushed. And finally I gave in. But now it's fun and I love it," again said Victoria.

Victoria is hoping to add some new dives to her repertoire and some higher degrees of difficulty. This summer she attended a camp up at Dallas high-school. So she is hoping for bigger and better things her junior year.

"We worked on my approach this season. We worked on new forward dives to put in for my lineup this year-new twisters. Just preparing myself and working on the basics," again said Victoria.

Plans for the future include medical school hoping one day to become a doctor. The class load at West is preparing her for that next chapter.

"Right now I am taking elementary analysis, human physiology, AP chemistry, American government, Spanish III, so some hard classes? Yeah we are going all out this year," said Victoria.

Watkins made it to states at Bucknell as a freshman. Last year COViD-19 canceled states before her turn and already this season is filled with so much uncertainty.