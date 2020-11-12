Bloomsburg Panthers Boy's Basketball Team Returns A Solid Core Of Players That Begins Jan 4th

Panthers had the start of their season halted on Thursday after the new restrictions we're announced by the state.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Panthers are back at practice fresh off a (19-8) record a season ago. But their start date has been switched now to January 4th, 2021 from the most recent state restrictions to high-school athletics. The Panthers won't resume practice until then. The restrictions go into effect beginning this Friday at midnight. All gyms will be closed in the school district. They won districts stopping a 21-year drought and also won a state playoff game-the first one in school history. Gabe Snyder, Chase Morris, and Jack Howell are the returning seniors. Nassir Heard is the sensational sophomore, and Adam McGinley runs the point. Coach Mike O'Shea likes the mix.

"For those that have been riding with us for four years it started when these guys we're in junior high and some of them when they we're in elementary. There is a lot of work that has gone into it on the end of the kids and on my coaching staff," said Mike.

"We put the work in the summer through open gyms and throughout football too. We still had open gyms. Everyone just got in and we worked and just gelled as a team," said Chase.

After winning the "AA" title in District IV a season ago the Panthers have now bumped up to "3A" in the district. So it's a whole new challenge for Coach O'Shea and his team.

"Last year was a very exciting district championship and far into states. It was really awesome! Now we have lost a few key players and a few key roles that some of the younger kids will need to step into," said Jack.

"Now that we are here with the new challenges in "3A" we are excited about that, and we just have to keep doing the same things and pushing forward," again said Mike.

How Bloomsburg handles the pandemic, the media attention and going from the hunter to the hunted will go a long way in their season success.

"I mean I am excited. I think that we are very excited for the opportunity to play good teams like that. I think that we are going to take advantage of that opportunity and do our best and hopefully come out with a win," again said Jack.

"You build a certain mind set, and a certain culture- a lot of people like to use the word culture whatever buy in. We like the phrase all in," added Mike.