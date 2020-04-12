Murray Commits To Drexel Prior To The Start Of Her Junior Year At Dunmore

Junior guard from Dunmore commits to Drexel ahead of the start of the 2020-2021 season

SCRANTON, Pa. — Moriah Murray the junior guard for the Dunmore Lady Bucks girl's basketball team gets in a few shots inside the Riverfront Sports Complex in Scranton. Murray is the latest player from the Lackawanna League to commit to a Division I school. First it was Collins to Bucknell and Rose to South Carolina Upstate, now Murray joins one of her competitors Kylie Lavelle from Riverside at Drexel. Their friendship grew over the years from playing together on some AAU teams.

"I'm really excited! Me and Kylie are not only close on the basketball court, but outside of the court we hang out all the time. And to be able to play with her this AAU season meant a lot because we she went to the Belles and we haven't played with each other since then so now then this year when we played with each other we got the chemistry back. And to just play with her in college is going to be amazing. I'm really excited," said Moriah.

With two full seasons of high-school basketball remaining Lavelle and Murray will face off a few more times before they begin their college career in Philly.

"Now that I know that I am done and I know where I am going it's kind of like I can go into my junior year and senior season kind of relaxed and not worry about calling these coaches and everyone else," again said Moriah.

It's been about 9 months since Moriah played in a competitive basketball game. Her last game was back on March 10th against Neumann-Goretti at Bethlehem Freedom high-school that night she poured in 33 points.

"In the beginning of the season our chemistry wasn't all there for the first couple games, but then we kept playing and everything our chemistry just grew," added Moriah.

Murray burst onto the scene as a freshman for Ben O' Brien losing in the 3A finals to Delone Catholic. Last year's run ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the 2nd round where the (26-1) Bucks we're playing some of their basketball.

"After we found out that we weren't playing the rest of the thing against West Catholic we we're really upset, but we kept our positivity up and said no we are still going to play but when we found out we we're really just upset, but then we kept working hard to get ready for this season," said Moriah.