Olympians Turn To A New Leader For The 2021 Season

Nadia Gauronsky takes over at Jim Thorpe as the next girl's head basketball coach

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nadia Gauronsky is the new girl's head basketball coach at Jim Thorpe. She inherits a team with all 5 starters returning. A combined 1,500 points are back spread out amongst Leila Hurley, Skyler Searfoss, Olivia Smelas, Leah Snisky and Mackenzie Yuhas. Freshman year they went (26-2) adding in a Schuylkill League title. Last year it was (23-5) and a District 11 "4A" runner-up. The cupboard is full for the core four.

"Obviously inheriting a group of young ladies such as them as talented basketball players but even better people is just great. It's been exciting and obviously with the stop with COVID-19 we we're anticipating our first game we we're watching film and we got the phone call that we are not playing," said Nadia.

"This year is definitely going to be a little different due to COVID-19, but since we have been playing together for so long I think that our chemistry is there.I think that we will be fine working together. Just do our best as possible and make due with what we have," said Leila.

Hurley and Smelas have verbally committed to Kutztown. Searfoss is 48 points away from 1,000 in her career. That could come in the first two games on the schedule.

"It is awesome to be back on the court with them. And through this we learned to take nothing for granted. We didn't know when our last practice was going to be. We kind of just went day-by-day and we are still taking it day-by-day," said Skyler.

On the first day of practice after the three week break already some bad news for the Olympians. They will not be playing Dunmore this season. That game has been taken off the schedule.

"It's been a slow three weeks. I'll tell you that. I mean we we're getting started to play. We we're getting so excited that we had the opportunity to still play basketball this, but now that we are back today we are beyond excited to go the court with my friends," said Olivia.

The showdown in the Schuylkill League between North Schuylkill and Jim Thorpe might happen again, and both teams are now in "4A" in the district.

Bethlehem Catholic has bumped up to "5A".

