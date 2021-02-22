The Loyalsock Lancers Looking For That Picture Perfect Ending To The 2020-2021 Season

Lancers have 4 games left before the District IV boy's basketball playoffs begin.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — These Lancers probably didn't picture a season like this approaching another 20 win season under legendary head coach Ron Insinger. But through all the ups and downs during this pandemic the Loyalsock boy's basketball team has played some good ball as they approach the post season.

"Like we are shooting well now . All of our team is pulling together with our injuries. We are filling the shoes that need to be filled. Our bench has stepped up and our shots are falling right now. And it's just a great team effort," said Dominic.

"We had a couple of big shoes to fill, and I didn't know how the younger kids we're going to respond to the competition. But our loss to Holy Redeemer actually was a learning experience for us, and we got a lot of leverage out of that loss. And our kids have bounced back and I am so proud of them," said Ron.

There is no post season Heartland Conference tournament this season. The Lancers move right into the District IV playoffs and if they want to advance into the state tournament they must end of being the district champion.

"Yes it is a lot different this season. It puts a lot of extra pressure on each game, so we just have to go out and perform every single game and play like it is our last," said Sean.

"One thing that I always think about is go down swinging. So it would be the worst thing to play scared and have regret after the game than play confident and then you know at least you gave it your all," said Idirs.

"And then the thing is you worry about quarantines. You worry about the virus itself and there are a lot of obstacles that we have to overcome. But if there is anyone that can do it it's this special group," added Ron.

After back-to- back 28 win seasons nobody in the Lancer community or around the state should be surprised that Loyalsock is here once again knocking on the door for district gold.

"I know that a lot of people had expectations for us at the beginning of the year and everything, but we know the work that we put in this summer and all the hours that people don't see. And we know how good we are when we start the season, and we are showing that now," added Sean.

