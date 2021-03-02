Kaci Kranson Scores 1,000th Career Point At Holy Cross In Her Junior Season

Kranson netted 26 points on Friday night at Lakeland

SCRANTON, Pa. — Division III in the Lackawanna League is a four team race to the finish between Dunmore, Riverside, Holy Cross and Old Forge. Kaci Kranson the junior Crusaders guard is averaging 23 ppg and recently went over 1,000 points in her career. The lone loss this season to the Lady Blue Devils after a sluggish 4th quarter. She knows the points will come so keeping the team on track for wins now is her biggest priority.

"The first game I think it was just first game jitters against Old Forge. We definitely got after it the next day when we went to practice and we worked really hard on what we did wrong in that game. And we came out these last few games and I think that we played really good," said Kaci.

Kranson started as a freshman. Coach Barry Fitzgerald singing her praises. Athletic and an ability to create shots on her own are tools that she uses and has improved on going into her 3rd season of varsity action.

"Definitely in the summer I have been working on my outside shot and my free throws. I feel like I have improved a little bit more on those," added Kaci.

Uncommitted on her future plans Kaci enjoys playing other sports like softball and tennis, but certainly her future will be on the hard court.

"I'm not really sure of where I want to go yet. Definitely COVID-19 hasn't helped. l I can't go college visits right now, but I definitely want to continue basketball in college. So hopefully I will do that," again said Kaci.

"Take me back to getting 1,000 obviously you are thinking more about the game and just kind of letting it happen. What was that moment like for you? i didn't come in thinking of my 1,000 I came in as a team thinking that we wanted the win and getting 1,000th I was like shocked and surprised. I didn't even know that it was coming and just like my teammates making signs and my coaches just there supporting it was just a great moment. Every year I make team and personal goals and this year it was my personal goal to get my 1,000th as a junior so it was great achieving it," said Kaci.