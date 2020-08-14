Buchman And Barletta Added As New Coaches For Football And Basketball At Hazleton

Mike and Mike are out: Brennan leaves for Danville while Joseph takes his name out for consideration for the job

HAZLETON, Pa. — After 6 years of Mike Brennan guiding the Hazleton football program the Cougars shifted to 31-year-old Dennis Buchman to take over. A 2007 Hazleton graduate Buchman served as an assistant coach under Brennan and feels ready to begin a new journey.

"I just stayed true to the process the entire time. I felt like I was more than prepared. I know this is exactly what the players wanted as well they wanted this staff to be able to take over and be able to coach them," said Dennis.

"He has been in the program since I've been a freshman. Me and him have a great relationship. He brings so much energy to the table, and he just does everything with so much enthusiasm I am just so happy that he got the job," said Kevin Meluskey.

And while there is a new head coach in the football program there is a new head coach for the Cougars basketball team Mike Joseph is out in is Tim Barletta after coaching the freshman program at Hazleton the last 17 years.

"It is a tremendous honor. To be in our program all those years and be part of it you always dream about being the head coach someday and then the excitement happens and you are all fired up and you have all this joy, but you also have a tremendous responsibility," said Tim.

Tim's brother Fred is the athletic director at Hazleton so that line of communication will help and Tim was a long time friend of coach George Curry while at Berwick always listening and learning to one of the greats.

"Even though I am more of a basketball guy I've coached basketball, baseball and football but I am more of a basketball guy. Just being around him and watching how he interacted with kids and ran his program and the structure and discipline I won't be able to coach ever not thinking of him," added Tim.