California Angels pitcher Paul Hartzell from Central Columbia high-school listed as the 91st best player all-time in franchise history

Hartzell at 6'5" pitched 6 seasons in MLB for 4 different teams

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Paul Hartzell from Central Columbia High-School was instrumental in the Blue Jays basketball success in the late 1960's and early 1970's for Duane Ford. Hartzell at 6'5" was the first 1,000 scorer in school history and had a cannon for an arm on the diamond. Then at Lehigh after switching from basketball to baseball Hartzell's heater produced 10 complete games and a 1.66 ERA. That June in the 1975 MLB draft in the 10th round Hartzell taken by the California Angels, and this past March voted as one of the top 100 California Angel players of all time.

'You know "A" it was a great honor. When I learned of it quite honestly I was pretty surprised. I went onto pitch 22 scoreless innings and lowered by ERA to 1.57 at the end of that streak and finished 7th in the American League in ERA," said Paul.

From 1976 to 1978 Hartzell tossed 18 complete games working mostly out of the bullpen for the Angels and had an ERA between 2.77 and 3.57.

"Having good control which is something that I take back to my high-school days with Don Engle and at college at Lehigh," again said Paul.

Paul was first picked up by a MLB scout driving on Rt 80 and listening to the local radio station broadcasting Paul's high-school performance. That same scout along with scouts from every team in the big leagues came to Temple two years later when Paul pitched for his Lehigh Engineers team. That day he was dominate and opened everyone's eyes to what he could offer in the pros.

"What you can control is your preparation for the game, your mental preparation and knowledge of the hitters that you are going to face, and your ability to be ready on that particular day," added Paul.

For the three seasons that Paul spent with the Angels it was alongside of the great's of all-time in Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan.

Then in 1979 when he was traded away to the Twins that involved another Hall of Fame player coming back to the Angels in Rod Carew.

"I got my first MLB save by saving a game for Nolan in Cleveland," again said Paul.

Paul is 66 now and runs several successful business ventures. He is the

GM of Perfect Pitch, and Director of Game Plan providing post playing career