Hannah Wildermuth: Part Of The USA Equestrian Vaulting Team Heading To The World Championships

The 6 member team heads to Budapest Hungary for the World Championships

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Just a few minutes from Blue Mountain High School in North Manheim Township 13-year-old Equestrian Vaulter Hannah Wildermuth is working on her next series of gymnastics moves.

Part of "High Flyers Vaulting" here in Schuylkill County Hannah began in this sport 5 years ago. The origins of vaulting can be traced back to the Roman games that included acrobatic displays that can be performed on horseback. "Jump Start" is the 1,300 lb. male horse Hannah works with.

"What do all of your friends ask you when you are doing this? They just say that I am crazy and how do I do all the flips on the horse," said Hannah.

Strength training is a big part of preparation before competition. Hannah uses a barrel indoors as a tool. As a "flyer" she is part of a 6 member team that represents the US in competitions.

"Yeah we definitely have to be soft on the horse, and to love them and pet them so that they have a bond with us. So that when we get on there we are just not a person moving on their back,we are actually their partner and they are moving with us," added Hannah.

"We practice everyday even if it is not on the horse. We have a thing called a barrel. They practice all their moves on there before they take it to the horse to make sure that they are ready to go, and that they have their strength built up to do it safely," said Heather Berger.

"My aspect is that I coach a lot of sports. I coach soccer, wresting, track. So I try to bring more of a conditioning aspect of it into play. I have also done gymnastics," said Justin Berger.

We'll Hannah just got back from a competition in France. She heads out to California monthly for training and here at the end of the month she heads to Budapest Hungary for the World Championships.

"Yeah it is going to be a little bit challenging. We are going to have a lot of practice time especially on our horse out there Diva. And I will practice a lot on the barrel," again said Hannah.

This non-profit vaulting club continues to train more "flyers". Even younger sister Sophia is in on the act and she is only 9 years-old.