Emily Hamm is studying Illustration at Marywood and plays fullback on the rugby team

While at Scranton High-School Emily took classes in drama and artwork

SCRANTON, Pa. — Carrying a record of (10-2-1) from the fall the Marywood Women's Rugby team competing out of the Mid-Atlantic Rugby Conference had their spring season canceled due to the Corona virus pandemic, so Emily Hamm now trains with teammates Alyssa Tirella and Gabrielle Tutoni just to stay sharp.

"It was so much fun because we had a couple of new girl's who we're joining and it was their first time. It was like their break-out season and they did really well, so it was really disappointing that they couldn't play more," said Emily.

As a student at Scranton High-School Emily excelled in the drama and artwork programs, and now pursues a degree in Illustration at Marywood along with being a full time athlete.

"Why do you enjoy it so much? Because it is challenging. I don't get bored with it because there is always room for improvement and with rugby it is like that too. You can always improve. You can practice all you want and it just doesn't get boring because you never know what is coming next," again said Emily.

Emily will return to rugby action in the fall when she goes back to Marywood at the end of August. Not only does she have a team in the spring they alsoplay in the fall.

"We have an app that all of our teammates and our coach keep in touch and he will let us know what is going on for the season and if there is a new workout posted on our app," added Emily.

Besides her illustration material Emily is into make-up. For the last five years she has worked at Reaper's Revenge in Blakely a haunted house attraction in Lackawanna County.

"Originally when I started make-up I was doing it off of YouTube videos, but then having other people to have hands on training and working with other people I think that it was really eye-opening and I just really enjoyed being around that kind of crowd," said Emily.

Emily graduates from Marywood in 2 years and hopes to land a job in New York City or Philadelphia somewhere close to home near Scranton.