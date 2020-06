The governor says sports can start up for games and practices with precautions in place.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The governor says sports can start up with precautions in place.

The rules go for amateurs and professionals.

There are restrictions on how many people can practice together. Only 25 are allowed in yellow counties, and up to 250 in green counties.

No spectators are allowed right now for any professional, college, or high school sports.