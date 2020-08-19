Saucon Valley to Host 42nd US Senior Open in 2022

US Senior Open Returning to Pennsylvania in 2022

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — For the third time in history, Saucon Valley in Bethlehem will host the U.S. Senior Open Championship. The field in 2022 is expected to include Phil Mickelson, Phil Couples, Steve Stricker and Pennsylvania's own Jim Furyk.

"The 2022 US Senior Open will be the 8th USGA Championship played here at Saucon Valley and when you start to think that number eight, that's a big number," Mike Trostel, USGA Executive Producer of Content said at Media Day for the event. "You look at other courses in the country that have hosted that many. There's not that many. This is one of 13 clubs that have hosted that many. So it's really a tremendous honor I think for Saucon Valley to host the USGA Championship of so much importance, the Women's Open, the Senior Open, the best players in the world to be right here in the Lehigh Valley."

This is the third time that Saucon Valley has hosted the US Senior Open. In 1992, great names like Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino and Gary Player were in the field, but the unknown, Larry Laoretti wins. Eight years later in 2000, all hail! Hale Irwin, three-time US Open champ wins. So there's risk and reward and there's history and beautiful geography.

"I think the biggest feather in our cap is that we get the accolade that the golf course was difficult, but it was fair and it was an enjoyable, fun event and that's really what we're after is to have a championship that the Lehigh Valley can be proud of," Jim Roney said, Saucon Valley's Director of Golf Courses and Grounds.

Take a quick look at Omaha C.C. and Saucon Valley C.C., the two sites recently added to the #USSeniorOpen schedule. https://t.co/zaZYyMV2KU pic.twitter.com/gKcPVGnm8g — USGA (@USGA) June 28, 2017

"I think what makes a good course is does the course give you options? Does it challenge you?," Trostel added. "What the old course here at Saucon Valley has is all of that. It's a great course. It's strategic and it's certainly not going to be easy. This is going to be a great test for the best players in the world, 50 years and older."

Yes, 2022's going to be a swinging good time.