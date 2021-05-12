x
Early-bird tickets for 2022 U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club go on sale today

Early-bird ticket packages will be available through July 31. Prices go up after that.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
The 15th fairway of the Saucon Valley Country Club, home of the 2022 U.S. Senior Open, as it looked during the U.S. Women's Open in this 2009 file photo by the Associated Press.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The 42nd U.S. Senior Open will be played in Lehigh County next year, and tickets for the event go on sale today.

The tournament will be held June 21-26, 2022 on the Old Course at Saucon Valley Country Club, the United States Golf Association said.

Early-bird ticket pricing options, at the same price as the 2000 U.S. Senior Open, will be available from today through July 31, the USGA said. Tournament organizers said the $225 price tag for a weekly ticket at the 19th Hole, a popular festival-like setting near the golf course's final three holes, is the same as the cost of a similar package when the tournament was last held there in 2000.

A total of 1,000 weekly 19th Hole tickets will be available at the early-bird price through July 31, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. After that, the price will rise to $275 with a maximum of 3,000 tickets for sale.

In addition, the Inquirer reports, a weekly gallery ticket priced at $135 — just $5 more than the cost of the same ticket at the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open at Saucon Valley — will be available through July 31. That price rises to $165 on Aug. 1.  

To purchase tickets, visit www.ussenioropen.com/2022

This is the third time the U.S. Senior Open has been held at Saucon Valley Country Club. The tournament was previously held there in 1992 and 2000. 

