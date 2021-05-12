Early-bird tickets for 2022 U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club go on sale today

Early-bird ticket packages will be available through July 31. Prices go up after that.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The 42nd U.S. Senior Open will be played in Lehigh County next year, and tickets for the event go on sale today.

The tournament will be held June 21-26, 2022 on the Old Course at Saucon Valley Country Club, the United States Golf Association said.

Early-bird ticket pricing options, at the same price as the 2000 U.S. Senior Open, will be available from today through July 31, the USGA said. Tournament organizers said the $225 price tag for a weekly ticket at the 19th Hole, a popular festival-like setting near the golf course's final three holes, is the same as the cost of a similar package when the tournament was last held there in 2000.

A total of 1,000 weekly 19th Hole tickets will be available at the early-bird price through July 31, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. After that, the price will rise to $275 with a maximum of 3,000 tickets for sale.

In addition, the Inquirer reports, a weekly gallery ticket priced at $135 — just $5 more than the cost of the same ticket at the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open at Saucon Valley — will be available through July 31. That price rises to $165 on Aug. 1.

To purchase tickets, visit www.ussenioropen.com/2022.