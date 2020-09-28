Elk Lake Junior Golfer Chloe Sipe Prepares For The District Championships

Sipe shot a (-1) 71 at the pre-district qualifying event in September

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fresh off shooting a 71 at the District II pre district golf qualifying event Elk Lake junior Chloe Sipe was back getting in a round of golf at Tall PInes Players Club in Susquehanna County.

"Yeah it was insane. It was so in the moment. I don't think that I missed a fairway. I don't think that I missed a green. I was just in the zone, and that is what you need to do at tournaments like that, and that is what I went in there looking to do and I accomplished it," said Chloe.

Sipe who took 3rd at Districts last year with an 86, then shined at Regionals in 2019 tied for 1st with a round of 79 and finished the season with a 9th place finish at states in "AA". Ryan Kipar is the Elk Lake golf coach.

."Yes last year we kind of saw it at the Eastern Regional where she kind of took off and ended up winning the whole thing and we saw that potential. She had a couple of bad holes at states and couldn't get over the hump, but she worked on that all winter and all spring and summer and it is starting to pay off for her," said Ryan.

"What is working well in your game right now? Right now my long game. I am hitting my irons so clean, and I am just loving the way that everything is going. My short game works out. It is not where I want it to be right now but I will keep on working on it and it will get there,:" again said Chloe.

There is a big month of golf left here in October for Chloe getting ready for the individual district championships, and playing here at Tall Pines should prepare her for that challenge.

"You know I am still so young and have so much time, and I took that time over the summer and the winter to improve my game. And even this year is not my last year, so I still have a lot of room to improve. And last year seeing that I could do that and realizing that I can do even better this year is so mind blowing," added Chloe.

Sipe has felt the pressure of state play now and with that our of the way it's time to be consistent with her golf game.

"I was hoping that we would be able to play and kind of watching because she is right up there. There are a handful of kids that can throw their hand in at qualifying and being the state champion and she is in that group," again said Ryan.