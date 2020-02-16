Local Golfers Taking Advantage of Golf Simulators at The Club At The Highlands

Golf Course in Archbald Offering Locals a Chance To Play Year-Round

Rain and snow are not an issue at The Club At The Highlands in Archbald. The golf course has two indoor golf simulators up and running. It's a chance for not just members, but the public to work on their game, play some virtual courses, and even take a lesson - all inside, all year long.

"There's a lot of guys now using them to go play other golf courses, to play in the winter time instead of going down to Allentown or Philly. They're just playing around here," Elmhurst Country Club Head Professional Brian Fruehan said. "I use it more from a teaching end of it. We start working now, making changes, things like that. So when we get into April and May, thy're ready to go."

"I'm an analytic guy," Carmen Alu of South Abington Township said. "I'm constantly analyzing my swing, analyzing my stats. So I think I'm going to have confidence when I get out there because it won't be the first time and I'm hoping to learn some things so I can translate it to better scores on the golf course when I am playing."

"The weather's been sort of iffy and especially when it's cold out, nobody wants to go pretend they're swinging a club outside," The Club At The Highlands General Manager Glenn Junior said. "This is fantastic - to keep your swing all winter long and when the spring comes, you're ready to go."