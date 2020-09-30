Faculty And Players Come Together For West Scranton Senior Golf Night

Vicki Reilly is the only senior on the West Scanton golf team

TAYLOR, Pa. — For the last 9 years West Scranton golf coach Jerry Skotleski holds the faculty match versus the players and senior night at the same time. Skotleski is also the 11th grade government and 12th grade law teacher at Scranton high-school. This is year 26 teaching and the first done virtually making it difficult to interact with his students.

"They we're very much upset by the fact that we couldn't go back into the classroom and work together again, and see each other and have that camaraderie. Being on-line has just been difficult in that process," said Jerry.

Players like Tommy Noll, Tyler Michel, Patrick Cosgrove, and Vito Ciullo are committed to their class work whether it's on-line or in school. It's just good to get out with friends and faculty and share a round of golf.

"It's fun to be able to play a game of golf with them outside of school, and get on a more personal level with them," said Tyler.

"It shows a lot of support to the kids I believe and a lot of the students. Not being able to see teachers face to face this year some students think it's a struggle. So seeing them in person it helps out a lot," said Tommy.

Every year Jerry does this event for his seniors. This year he had five teachers come out and he only has one senior. So certainly this event means a lot for her.

"I have been on the team for four years. He has helped me with not only golf but school so he is a great mentor and best coach that I could ask for," said Vicki.

"It is nice to actually just see them. It is so impersonal. It is the best situation that we have right now with the Zoom sessions and the Google meets, and stuff like that, but just to be able to out in the real world with them is awesome," said Jason.

"They have been helping me understand how this works too, so in that aspect it is working out," again said Jerry.

"I mean I am just going out to have fun because we don't know what is going to happen, so I am just going to have fun and see where it goes," again said Vicki.