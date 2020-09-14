Rising Above The Rest For This Lady Buck Sophomore Golfer

Ciera Toomey is a sophomore golfer for the Dunmore Lady Bucks

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — Dunmore sophomore golfer Ciera Toomey is picking up right where she left off last season after finishing 2nd in the District II "AA" golf championships firing an 84. So far this season rounds of 41 and 45 each at Elmhurst Country Club leading the Lady Bucks to each victory.

"It's definitely a sport that I have kind of enjoyed for a while now. My Dad and both my grandparents showed me how to play when I was younger and I really kind of liked it from the beginning," said Ciera.

Since her freshman season Ciera has grown two inches. She is now 6'3" and getting stronger. She has added length off the tee which is helping her golf game.

"I think to my advantage my height gives me a lot of distance off the driver, so I use that to my best advantage and make sure that it is always going straight. It is one of those clubs where it could go either way," again said Ciera.

When Ciera needs help with her shot her Dad is nearby. Patrick Toomey is the Dunmore Girl's Golf coach.

"She has actually in her golf game calmed herself down, so as she has gained distance she has also gained some accuracy," said Patrick.

"He has helped my pretty much my whole life. He has definitely got me to where I am now and he always gave me opportunities," added Ciera.

The biggest summer challenge for Ciera balancing her time between her NEPA Elite AAU basketball team, golf practice, and now school. Academics come first in this family.

"It has definitely been tough because of a lot of conflicts since it got moved back. I have definitely been trying to manage both. A lot of my time has been going to basketball," said Ciera.

"I have always been impressed with how she handles her time, and she is fairly disciplined in the way that she does that," again said Patrick