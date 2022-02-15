Gianna Sabatini The Level 10 Gymnast From Abington Heights Signs With Yale University

Sabatini trains out of the United Sports Academy in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Part of the Junior Olympics Gymnastics Team Gianna Sabatini a senior at Abington Heights high-school trains out of the United Sports Academy in Dunmore. Her most recent competition the Parkette Invitational for level 10 gymnasts in Allentown brought together some of the top performers from around the country. And Sabatini shined finishing 7th in the all-around posting a 9.575 on vault and a 9.7 on floor.

"What is the favorite event that you like to compete in? I like floor the best. Why is that? It kind of gives me a chance to perform a little bit. It's a little bit longer and I can show my personality a little bit in my routine," said Gianna.

Gigi as she is referred to by her friends and coaches is moving on from this program to Yale University. She has always wanted to attend this Ivy League school even from a young age. She began her gymnastics career when she was only 18 months old.

"Oh! I am so blessed and so thankful for everyone here my parents and my coaches. I have had the same coaches since I was 18 months old so they really put a lot of hours into making this dream come true," again said Gianna.

Besides the 20 hours that she spends here doing gymnastics Gianna is also busy doing other sports. She runs track at Abington Heights, cross country, does Cross-Fit and she even has time to play the piano.

"I am not as good at piano as I was when I was little but I used to do that and I am on the track team. I run the 400 and the 800 and the relays and I ran cross country," added Gianna.

A busy high-school senior Gigi will be on the track training soon at Abington Heights for the 400 meter dash and the 800 meter run.