George Tinsley Excelling for Tommy Dempsey at Binghamton

Abington Heights Product Tinsley Coming Off America East Rookie of the Year Season for Bearcats

VESTAL, N.Y. — Clarks Summit-native George Tinsley has scored 47 points in his first five game in his sophomore season at Binghamton. The Abington Heights product scored 7 points in the Bearcats' 73-59 loss to Stony Brook on Saturday, but Tinsley and his head coach, Dunmore-native Tommy Dempsey, are just thankful to be playing this season.

"You've got to really count your blessings, because there's a lot of people right now that love this sport that can't play it and I know that I would be just eating myself alive if I had to sit in a room - you know what I mean - just watching college basketball and not be able to actually get out there and play it," Tinsley said.

"We're completely invested in this season and wins and losses still hurt the same, but we're playing, though," Dempsey added. "A lot of people aren't playing or haven't played yet and there will be people that won't play moving forward, but it certainly feels good to be playing basketball and we appreciated everybody that's helped make that happen."