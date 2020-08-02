Gaige and Gavin Garcia move from football to the wrestling mats!

Mike Garcia was a 3-time State Champion wrestler at Mount Carmel Area in the 1990's

On the mat!

Or on the football field!

Gaige Garcia and his younger brother Gavin are always at the top of their game. Twice Gaige took his team to the Team Dual wrestling finals and won an individual state championship in 2019 with a perfect (47-0) record.

Those talents he takes to Michigan this summer to wrestle and play football for the Wolverines.

"You know that I love wrestling. It's been part of my life for how long and I wasn't going to throw in my senior year. This right here this weekend won't make or break a season but it kind of will. We have been riding on a state title, so hopefully I can win one with this team," said Gaige.

The (148-6) record are from hard work and incredible coaching Gaige received in his early years. His Dad Mike was a 3 time state champion at Mount Carmel back in the '90's and always wanted his boy's to wrestle and play football.

"I can't ask for a better son and a better kid. He is doing everything and has great grades on top of it and I am hoping the Michigan running back and wrestling comes through and hopefully participate in both and have a great college career," said Mike.

"Every match that I wrestle he has something to say about improving and what to do and what it takes," said Gavin.

"He always talks about the guys that are wrestling now we're a lot weaker than when he wrestled," again said Gaige.

Mike didn't wrestle here in the Giant Center. He wrestled over at the old Hershey Park Arena back in the 1990's and every once in a while he pulls out those 3 state championship medals to show off to his kids.

"It's just a love of going at it. Just the camaraderie. The combat. The physically of wrestling and I just liked going at it hard," added Mike.

"He doesn't really brad about it much but sometimes he pulls it out of his back pocket when we are arguing, but it definitely means a lot to have a Dad that did so much and try to follow in his footsteps," added Gavin.

"I have less losses than him at the moment so that is what I have on him right now but three state titles I am definitely very jealous of that," added Gaige.