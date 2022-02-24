From Two Wins to Playoff Win in Two Years for St. John Neumann Girls Basketball Team

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — While the St. John Neumann boys team put up 100 points in a win over Millville, the girls team was the one that made history on Wednesday. St. John Neumann beat Bucktail 65-50. It's their first playoff win since 2014. This is a program that's just two years removed from a two-win season. So a postseason win made this a golden night for the Golden Knights.

"We can only go up from here," St. John Neumann Girls Basketball Coach Helena Floyd said. "We've already made history tonight by having our first home game for the playoffs. So, we can just keep going from here. We've just got to come together on the defensive end of things, make sure we're rebounding. We have the height that gives us a little advantage a lot of times. So, and then basic fundamentals as far as shots and things like that."