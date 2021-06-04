Frank Kelleher Named President of Daytona International Speedway

"I grew up going to work every day at the family garage," Kelleher began to explain in a Zoom interview with Newswatch 16. "When I was a little kid, it was a gas station and as I got older, I was changing tires and changing oil and towing cars and plowing snow and we sold racing fuel, we sold racing tires. So, I grew up as a kid going to the dirt track on Saturday nights."

"I interned with ISC, which oddly enough with the timing, it was Easter 19 years ago, my dad and uncle drove from Scranton to Daytona and I was fortunate enough," Kelleher continued. "I was offered a job a month before I graduated and graduated from Marywood on a Sunday, was in my car Tuesday and a marketing coordinator Thursday and now 18 years later, it's kind of taking that corporate sales experience and how do I apply that to the fan experience? Daytona International Speedway is the most iconic motor sports facility in the world. It for sure is the jewel and the crown. So I am beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to be overseeing that property."