Four Wrestlers From Central Mountain High-School Capture Titles At the District 6 Wrestling Championships

Three freshman join a senior on top of the podium in Altoona
Credit: Nikki Simcox

MOOSIC, Pa. — Final bout results for Wildcat wrestlers, their finish listed first:

106 pounds: 3rd place –Clayton Foster, fall, over Noah Horne, Hollidaysburg, 0:52

120 pounds: 4th place –Zane Cooper, decision, 4-3, by Baily Weaverling, State College

*126 pounds: 1st place – Luke Simcox won by decision, 1-0, over Owen Woolcott, State College

132 pounds: 3rd place –Gino Serafini, won by fall over over Giage Rabenstein, Hollidaysburg

138 pounds: 2nd –Taylor Weaver, lost by fall, 4:22, to Matt Sarbo, Altoona

(won true second place bout, 7-2,over Parker Kearns, Mifflin County)

*145 pounds: 1st place –Griffin Walizer decision Kyler Every, Mifflin County, 7-2

*152 pounds: 1st place –Rocco Serafini decision Adam Zerbee, Altoona, 6-5

160 pounds: 3rd place –Damien Galentine lost true second place bout, 4-3, to Campbell Walls, Hollidaysburg

172 pounds:  DNP –Caleb Porter

189 pounds: DNP –Brayden Blackwell

*215 pounds: 1st place –Nick Miller, major decision, 9-1, over Jaxson Pupo, Mifflin County

285 pounds: 3rd place –Gage Sutliff decision over Addison Shawley, from Bellefonte, 3-1