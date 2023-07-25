Former Royals National Championship Player Instructs At Bob Beviglia Basketball Camp

Todd Bailey also played for the Washington Generals against the Harlem Globtrotters

SCRANTON, Pa. — Todd Bailey was running with the Royals back in the 80's helping the University of Scranton Men's Basketball team win a National Title. Now he is at Bob Beviglia's basketball camp teaching the next generation the fundamentals of the game.



“I always knew that I wanted to go to Scranton. I did have Division I offers. And I met Coach Bessoir when I was 10 years-old and then in 1976 I was there sitting right behind the bench at the university watching that National Championship team,” said Todd.

“I grew up watching Todd. I watched him come into Old Forge high-school and lay like 45 points on the Blue Devils. He was an outstanding player. He is an outstanding teacher more than that he is an outstanding person,” said Bob.



After college and into a semi-pro league that is when Bailey got the call to join the Washington Generals the opponent of the Harlem Globetrotters.



“At first I didn't have an initial offer. He was waiting to hear from another player. And when that other player decided not to sign and the other player happened to be Muggsy Bogues I was 2nd up,” again said Todd.



At any basketball camp learning the fundamentals is probably the most important thing. And for the Classics basketball program under the direction of Coach Beviglia they went (21-2) this past season and a lot of his former players they spent time here when they we're younger at this camp.

It's that we try to show them some of the finer points and get them to learn to play as part of a team rather than individuals, and then allow them to meet other kids from around the area,” again said Bob.

